Mattel unveils a Barbie inspired by Celia Cruz and Julia Alvarez

Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing, and brands are highlighting and honoring Hispanic and Latinx figures that made an impact and continue to advance the culture every day.

Mattel joined the fiesta and unveiled a Barbie inspired by legendary Cuban singer Celia Cruz and Dominican-American poet, novelist, and essayist Julia Alvarez.

©Mattel



Barbie inspired by Celia Cruz and Julia Alvarez

The unique dolls are part of the new one-of-a-kind “role model” collection. “Through their legendary careers and bravery in self-expression, Celia Cruz and Julia Alvarez continue to inspire generations of young Latinos to proudly tell their stories,” the toy company informed in a statement.

“The stories we tell have the power to create a more inclusive world,” the brand said in another post. “In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Barbie is proud to gift Julia Alvarez a one-of-a-kind doll in her likeness and to honor her legacy in helping to pave the way for more girls to share their stories.”

“Julia Alvarez is an award-winning Dominican-American writer, educator, and activist, whose vast body of work explores multicultural themes as they relate to children and adults alike. For decades, she has worked to promote literacy as a tool to overcome generational poverty and remained an outspoken advocate for peace between the Dominican Republic and Haiti,” they added.

Although the “Queen of Salsa,” and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century, isn’t with us today, as a pioneer of Afro-Latinidad, she would be ecstatic with the collectible.