Mattel unveils a Barbie inspired by Celia Cruz and Julia Alvarez

Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing, and brands are highlighting and honoring Hispanic and Latinx figures that made an impact and continue to advance the culture every day.
Mattel joined the fiesta and unveiled a Barbie inspired by legendary Cuban singer Celia Cruz and Dominican-American poet, novelist, and essayist Julia Alvarez.
The unique dolls are part of the new one-of-a-kind “role model” collection. “Through their legendary careers and bravery in self-expression, Celia Cruz and Julia Alvarez continue to inspire generations of young Latinos to proudly tell their stories,” the toy company informed in a statement.
“The stories we tell have the power to create a more inclusive world,” the brand said in another post. “In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Barbie is proud to gift Julia Alvarez a one-of-a-kind doll in her likeness and to honor her legacy in helping to pave the way for more girls to share their stories.”
“Julia Alvarez is an award-winning Dominican-American writer, educator, and activist, whose vast body of work explores multicultural themes as they relate to children and adults alike. For decades, she has worked to promote literacy as a tool to overcome generational poverty and remained an outspoken advocate for peace between the Dominican Republic and Haiti,” they added.
Although the “Queen of Salsa,” and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century, isn’t with us today, as a pioneer of Afro-Latinidad, she would be ecstatic with the collectible.
“There’s nothing more powerful than using your voice!” the company said about Cruz. ”This Hispanic Heritage Month, Barbie is thrilled to honor the memory of the inimitable “Queen of Salsa,” Celia Cruz, with a one-of-a-kind doll in her likeness. As a stage performer, on-screen actor, and recording artist who succeeded in a male-dominated music scene, Celia Cruz is also known as the ‘Latin Triple Threat.’ Her long and storied career serves as endless inspiration for aspiring musicians, and through the Celia Cruz Foundation, her legacy continues to provide scholarships for young Latino students.”
Surprised by Mattel’s recognition, Alvarez, one of the most successful Latina writers, took social media to share the news with her legion of fans.
“Who knew I would grow up to become a @Barbie? I’m so honored to have a one-of-a-kind me in celebration of #HispanicHeritageMonth, along with the iconic Celia Cruz! I hope this can encourage young Latinas to share their gifts with the world,” she wrote on her Instagram account.
Many fans rushed to Mattel’s website to buy the Barbie; however, the company informed that the dolls were created exclusively to celebrate both stars. Unfortunately, they will not be available to purchase.