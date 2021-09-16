Kim Kardashian says she loves Kourtney and Travis Barker’s relationship

Kim Kardashian made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, where she gave her first interview post the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” finale. She made it clear that she’s in line with the public’s thinking; she is a fan of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship.

Kim is one of the biggest guests in Ellen’s upcoming season, which is its the final. In the interview, she said that this time period has been the longest time without her family shooting the reality show, meaning that everyone has more time for themselves and has been able to embark on new relationships and projects.

“I love their relationship,” she said, referencing Kourtney and Travis. “They’ve grown so much together.”

Kourtney and Travis have been neighbors and friends for the past 15 years. “And then all of a sudden, they can’t keep their hands off each other, I mean it’s crazy. What is wrong with them?” joked Ellen.

Kim laughed and said “It’s so cute, isn’t it? It’s a lot, but it’s so cute.” Ellen joked a little bit more but admitted that she loved both of them and that Travis is a very sweet guy. Kim concluded the exchange by saying that while they are making out all the time, “I love love, so I love them.”