Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead make their relationship Instagram official

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger just made their relationship Instagram official!

The British TV host and the Academy Award-winning actress, who have been dating one another since June, just made their debut on the social media platform on Thursday, September 16. For the big moment, the father of three shared a sweet black-and-white selfie of them together, both flashing big smiles into the camera.

There was no caption needed for this heartfelt moment, with Anstead letting the photo speak for itself. But, of course, several of his famous friends filled the comments section to share their support in the comments, including his Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host, Cristy Lee, who was there when the couple first met. “You two,” she wrote, alongside a smiley face and heart emoji.

Another of Ant’s former co-hosts on Wheeler Dealers, Mike Brewer, also commented, writing, “Boom,” alongside an explosion emoji and a heart emoji. Possibly in a move to throw some shade at his ex, Tarek El Moussa, who was previously married to Anstead’s ex Christina Haack, also liked the post.

This marks the first time the 42-year-old has given fans a glimpse at his new romance on social media, with the pair keeping things very private since their relationship began. Plus, Zellweger does not have any social media profiles, which makes their coupledom that much more mysterious.

“Renée and my relationship is something that‘s really private,” the father of three told PEOPLE earlier this month. “It’s something I‘m not really willing to talk too much about. It’s really early in our relationship and I don’t want to put any pressure on that.”

He went on to say he and Zellweger are focusing on simply taking things “one day at a time.”