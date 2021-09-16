Kanye West shows support for estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look

Kanye West is proving that his relationship with Kim Kardashian is still going strong, despite the pair going through a divorce.

On Wednesday, September 15, the rapper shared rare post to Instagram, uploading a couple pictures showing his estranged wife wearing her controversial outfit at the Met Gala on Monday, September 13. He didn’t need any words to show his support, simply captioning the post with a goat emoji.

Interestingly enough, Kanye actually unfollowed Kim on Instagram a couple days prior, which one fan acknowledged in the comments, writing, “Kanye really the typa dude to post pictures of his wife but not follow her on instagram.”

He also received a comment from his friend and longtime collaborator Fonzworth Bentley, who tried to translate exactly what Ye meant by his post and goat emoji combination. “’Look at what my kim did’ - @kanyewest,” he wrote, imagining that’s what the rapper said in his head while he posted the snaps.

While this support from Kanye doesn’t necessarily mean that the couple is getting back together or calling off their divorce, it might confirm suspicions that the rapper had some input on Kardashian’s Met Gala fit, which many assumed to be Kanye-inspired.

During his multiple Donda listening sessions over the course of the past few weeks, West wore ski mask-like face coverings similar to the one Kardashian wore to the event. Kim showed up in similar attire, bringing their children--North, 8 Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2--to support their father, regardless of their marital status.

As for Kim’s Met Gala look, she received a lot of criticism for the ensemble, with fans not understanding how her all-black outfit fit the theme for the evening: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Luckily, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went on to address that on her Instagram page, explaining exactly how American her outfit is.