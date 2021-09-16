Drew Barrymore calls Cameron Diaz her “bestie poo poo”

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz have one of our favorite Hollywood friendships. The pair recently reunited on the set of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where Cameron was invited as a guest.

We were very emotional.

Drew uploaded a photo of the two together and captioned it: “Bestie hour with my bestie poo poo.” Fans and followers were immediately freaking out, dropping comments and reminiscing about “Charlie’s Angels,” the film series where the two starred alongside Lucy Liu and played close friends who save the world in a variety of thrilling scenarios.

“Just get @lucyliu in the pic and I’ll cry,” wrote a fan. “My favorite duo ever ever,” read another comment.

In “The Drew Barrymore Show,“ Drew showed footage of Cameron Diaz’s first appearance in the show’s pilot. She showed a segment to her audience that helped her sell the News section of the show. In it, Drew is talking about how much she hates going hiking with Cameron. “The one thing I don’t like doing with you is hiking, because you have these giant German Shepherds and you have these long legs, you are a Great Dane,” she said, making Cameron Laugh. “And I have these short dogs and the legs of a Corgi dog and I literally can’t keep up with you.”

Drew and Cameron have close been friends for years, with both of them playing key parts in successful Hollywood movies in the 90’s and early aughts. The two met when they were teens in Los Angeles and later on worked together when Drew was producing and acting in “Charlie’s Angels.” Drew asked Cameron to be a part of the film and Cameron accepted the role, which proved to be one of the most iconic of her career.