Tyra Banks called Olivia Jade brave for going on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Last week the cast of the new season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ was announced and it’s a star studded line up. YouTube star and daughter of Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, Olivia Jade is one of the season’s cast members.

To recall, Olivia was a part of the controversial admissions scandal, where both of her parents paid 500k for their two daughters to get admitted into the University of Southern California. Now, host of ‘DWTS’ Tyra Banks is weighing in on Olivia joining the cast.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tyra expressed her thoughts on the scandal that took the world by storm.” I think Olivia is so brave. I think people don‘t know her, they know what happened to her,“ the former supermodel said. ”She has said that she did not know about what was going on and it’s really sad, and it‘s very hurtful when something publicly happens but you had nothing to do with it. So I trust that she says she didn’t know.”