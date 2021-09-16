Vanessa Hudgens is holding onto summer by posing in a cheetah bikini

Vanessa Hudgens is having a hard time saying goodbye to summer. Hudgens is one who loves to show off her curves and she did just that on Wednesday, when the ‘Spring Breakers’ actress posted a series of bikini-clad photos.

In the photos, the 32-year-old was seen in a cheetah string bikini with retro sunglasses enjoying some fun in the sun. She captioned the post, “Well I’m in full fall mode BUT just got some film developed and these are too good not to post. So, here we are.” Another post of Hudgens in the same bikini in just a different pose was captioned, “Okay. That’s all I got for now lol ❤️❤️.”

Earlier this month, the ‘High School Musical’ actress once again left little to the imagination while walking in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show in Los Angeles. Hudgens’ runway look consisted of a sheer white skirt, skimpy panties, and a lace bra.

When the 32-year-old isn’t posing poolside or walking the runway, she is spending time with her baseball player boyfriend, Cole Tucker. The two lovebirds seem happier than ever as Hudgens is often posting pictures of her attending Tucker’s games or declaring her love for him on social media. Her latest picture of the two of them showed her in the stands in an all-black outfit posing with Tucker in his baseball uniform. She captioned the picture, “Go 3 ⚾️🥰.”