Kim Kardashian said North West loves Hot Topic and listens to Black Sabbath

Kim Kardashian is a guest on Thursday’s ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and she spilled a lot of tea on what her four adorable children have been up to lately, including oldest daughter North West loving Hot Topic.

The reality star’s appearance on the show is the first TV sit-down interview she’s had since ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ ended a few months ago. While chatting with DeGeneres, Kardashian spoke about the different personalities of eight-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago, and two-year-old Psalm.

“She [Chicago] is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup,” the 40-year-old said. “All my kids are so different. North is like goth—she‘s into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl.”

“Saint is like video game, tech wiz—like, amazing. And Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and Cars. Like, every kid is so different. But Chi-Chi is my little princess. Anything princess, anything girly girl—that‘s her.“

The SKIMS founder then spoke about the behavior of her children and whether they are a handful or not.

“North, I thought she was gonna grow out of this like, ‘I want to be an only child’ phase,” Kardashian said “She hasn‘t. It’s a struggle even to go to school. There‘ll be times when she’s like, ‘I’m not riding in the car with my brother.‘ So morning drop-off has to be a fun thing, and luckily, so many of our friends and cousins, they all live in the same neighborhood, so I’m the carpool mom.”