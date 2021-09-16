Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara sparkled in their ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale looks

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum once again turned heads with their stylish looks at the ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale. Wednesday night was the season 16 finale and the judges of the popular competition show showed up and showed out while walking the finale red carpet.

For the occasion, Vergara looked like a princess in a strapless beige sparkly gown and gold open-toed heels. Her honey brown hair was styled down in soft waves and she rocked a gold shimmer smokey eye paired with an orange red lip. She accessorized with diamond drop earrings and a matching bracelet.

Klum also opted for a sparkly look. The 48-year-old wore a stunning Oscar de la Renta sparkly tube top with a dramatic tulle train on the side and black slack pants. She too wore a pop of color on her lips and a dark dramatic eye look. The judge accessorized with dangling earrings and multiple statement rings.