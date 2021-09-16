Eiza González gets support from María Félix’s great-niece to portray the Mexican icon

Eiza González , the Mexican actress and producer, is now preparing for one for the most complex acting challenges of her career. González will play Mexican icon María Félix in a biopic directed by Matthew Heineman. The artist will play the ‘Cine de Oro’ diva and will also produce the film alongside Dana Harris and Nicole King for Linden Entertainment.

María del Carmen Félix, ‘La Doña’s’great-niece ,offered her full support to González, after the Mexican announced through her social networks that she would give life to the Mexican icon.

In a press conference, Félix’s great-niece said, “I always applaud the courage, the risk and I will always say it, if any fellow actress has the support of the industry, the possibilities, the connections, the producers to carry out a story like Maria’s life on the screen, welcome, and more if it is at a Hollywood level, then better.”

González attended the MET Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, in which the 31-year-old artist surprised with a look similar to those she used to wear the most beautiful face of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.