Eiza González gets support from María Félix’s great-niece to portray the Mexican icon

Eiza González , the Mexican actress and producer, is now preparing for one for the most complex acting challenges of her career. González will play Mexican icon María Félix in a biopic directed by Matthew Heineman. The artist will play the ‘Cine de Oro’ diva and will also produce the film alongside Dana Harris and Nicole King for Linden Entertainment.
A stunning Eiza Gonzalez celebrating with Demi Moore and Kate Hudson at the Women in Cinema Gala in Venice
María del Carmen Félix, ‘La Doña’s’great-niece ,offered her full support to González, after the Mexican announced through her social networks that she would give life to the Mexican icon.
In a press conference, Félix’s great-niece said, “I always applaud the courage, the risk and I will always say it, if any fellow actress has the support of the industry, the possibilities, the connections, the producers to carry out a story like Maria’s life on the screen, welcome, and more if it is at a Hollywood level, then better.”
González attended the MET Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, in which the 31-year-old artist surprised with a look similar to those she used to wear the most beautiful face of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.
Who is María del Carmen Félix?
Maria del Carmen Félix is also an actress. Based primarily in Mexico, Felix’s roles include appearances in telenovelas like “Su nombre era Dolores,” and her most famous role in “La Doña,” a modern adaptation of the famous novel, “Doña Bárbara,” unrelated to the legacy of her great-grandmother.
María Félix is one of the most successful Mexican actresses of all time. Known to the world as “La Doña,” María Félix made films in Argentina, Mexico, France, Italy, and more. Her life story is incredibly intriguing, starting off from a rough childhood from the town of Sonora and later on meeting presidents and becoming friends with icons like Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo.
“Maria’s tenacity and fierce way of living through some of the hardest adversity I’ve witnessed has inspired me and many more,” González said in a statement to Deadline. “I’m incredibly honored to be playing her and to be bringing her voice and story to the world.”