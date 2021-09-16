Kendall Jenner says Kylie’s daughter Stormi has the biggest crush on Devin Booker

After wowing the 2021 Met Gala on Monday in a sheer embellished Givenchy gown, Kendall Jenner headed to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The model looked gorgeous in a puffy polka-dotted dress with yellow flowers designed by Carolina Herrera. During their convo, Kendall revealed how she found out her sister Kylie Jenner was pregnant again and also shared some hilarious news Stormi Webster, 3, might get mad at her for one day. According to Kendall, the toddler has “the biggest crush” on her boyfriend Devin Booker, “I’m like jealous sometimes,” she joked. Read the details below.

Kendall has a total of 18 nieces and nephews with 2 on the way and she told Fallon she always wants to be the “cool aunt” that‘s fun and chill. Her boyfriend Booker is obviously around the family a lot and Kendall says he has an amazing relationship with the kids, especially Kylie and Travis Scott’s firstborn. “He loves them. Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him and I’m jealous sometimes. I’m like stop. Can you guys not?” Kendall quipped.

Kylie confirmed her pregnancy with an adorable video of how she told Scott and mama Kris Jenner the big news in person. For Kendall, Kylie decided to tell her over Facetime, “she called me and I answered the phone and she just had her sonogram- like a little picture of her sonogram,” she revealed. But it wasn’t exactly a surprise for Kendall, “I wasn’t really shocked cause I felt like it could happen someday soon but I was excited, I was very excited. It’s just a blessing.”

Kendall said she will occasionally play basketball with Booker but shared a story about one time in the pool that Booker took the game “a little too serious.” She repeated the phrase a couple of times and revealed he actually cut her hand open with his nail. “It was a big gash and it bothered me for like 2 weeks,” she said as she showed Fallon the now healed wound.

Fallon changed the topic and shared a stunning photo of Kendall at the Met Gala. He asked Kendall how long it took her to get ready and she said it was probably around 2 hours. She went on to share a hilarious story about how her mom Kris stands at the top of the red carpet every year and refuses to leave even when security asks her, “She’s like absolutely not, I’m standing here and watching all my daughters walk in.”She is just so cute. She takes videos of us. The smile on her face is just everything. She’s the best.”