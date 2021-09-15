Bald is beautiful! Jada Pinkett says Will Smith loves her new look

Red Table Talk is back and Jada Pinkett Smith, her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow Smith are ready to open up the conversation. The host shared her excitement on Instagram with a captivating video showing fans what to expect- like their new hairstyle. Not everyone believes they can rock a bald look but Jada and Willow took clippers to their heads and look stunning. “WE ARE BACK!!!! WE ARE BOLD!!! AND a few of us ARE BALD!!!” Jada wrote in the caption. Joining the discussion was comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish who famously shaved her head in 2020 and she asked Jada what her husband Will Smith thought about the smooth look.

Since women are usually encouraged to have “feminine” hairstyles, deciding to go for the nontraditional look is as Jada described it - a “courageous hair journey.” And while women should do whatever makes them happy, people can’t help but wonder what their partners think of it. During the conversation Haddish asked Jada, “What did Will say when you cut your hair off? How did he respond?’” “He loves it,” Jada answered. Willow went on to explain that Will sent her a pic of Jada with the words, “Stunningly beautiful!”

Haddish is now rocking a buzzcut and when she shaved her head during the pandemic everyone wanted to know, why? She told Jimmy Fallon at the time it was something she always wanted to do. “This whole quarantine and everything made me think, ‘Why not now? I’m not going to be on any red carpets.’” “Let’s just go for it! I wanted to know what I looked like from my head to my toe; who am I from head to toe,” she added. As for Jada, she explained “For me, it was a mixture of a spiritual calling and also going, at some point, your hairline is going to be back here...so we might as well just do it now.”