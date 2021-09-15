Channing Tatum thanks Donatella Versace for his full-circle Met Gala moment

Channing Tatum’s recent appearance at the Met Gala is everything he dreamed of, and he’s got one women to thank: Donatella Versace.

On Monday, September 13, the actor posted a series of Instagram photos alongside a lengthy caption thanking the fashion “legend” for inviting him to the 2021 Met Gala and dressing him in “the most classic Versace tux.”

“So 20 years ago (holy f***) i was a kid standing a room of what would be probably thousands of guys trying to get picked for the shows in Milan,” Tatum wrote, reflecting on his career as a model. “God knows how many they actually saw. Hoping to get picked to walk in the spring show. I never got to walk for Versace in the maybe 6 or 7 seasons i went to the shows.”

He continued, “But last night [at the Met Gala] to get to wear this……. other worldly robe…….. and to wear the most classic Versace tux. Cut boxy like Gianni [Versace] wore in the 90’s was beyond my wildest dreams. Donatella thank you so much for having and inviting and letting me wear such elegant and magical clothes. it was dream like. You are a legend!and a myth. @donatella_versace.”

In three of the photos posted by the Magic Mike star, Channing is wearing Versace‘s iconic robe and slippers, keeping things comfy before changing into his look for the red carpet. In other slides, he also shared several throwback photos of Donatella and Gianni Versace, who was shot to death outside his mansion in Miami Beach, Florida, on July 15, 1997.

Donatella responded to the post with a sweet message of her own, letting the model-turned-actor know just how happy she was to dress him for the prestigious event.

“Channing!!! Your words have touched me so much and you looked AMAZING in Versace,” she commented. “It was an honour dressing you. I loved seeing you and spending time with you! Sending you all my love ❤️.”

While Channing and his current flame Tatum Zoë Kravitz arrived at the Met Gala separately, they left together, heading to the exclusive Cincoro Tequila Met Gala afterparty hosted by Alicia Keys.

According to reports from PEOPLE, an event insider says that Tatum and Kravitz “did not take their hands off of each other” at the afterparty.