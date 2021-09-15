Jennifer Aniston is over dating actors

Jennifer Aniston’s love life seems to often be the topic of conversation. When Aniston and Brad Pitt had a flirty exchange in early 2020, the world could not contain their excitement. Then more recently during the ‘Friends’ reunion, more excitement erupted when it was revealed that Aniston and co-star David Schwimmer had a crush on each other. Now Aniston revealed that she would rather date someone not in the industry after her experience with actors.

In an interview with People magazine, when the 52-year-old actress was asked if she would rather date another fellow Hollywood star or a non-famous person she responded, “Of course, Absolutely. I mean, it‘s happened. That’s what I‘m sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself. That’d be nice.”

In regards to Aniston’s love life, she has been married twice, once to Pitt who she was married to for five years and later to actor Justin Theroux, who she was married to for only two years.

More recently, the ‘Horrible Bosses’ actress was reportedly dating actress Halle Berry’s ex, Canadian model Gabriel Aubry back in July. A source close to the actress told US Weekly, “Jen is so happy to be having fun again, but she’s doing things differently this time around,” a source tells Us. “What’s most important to her right now is enjoying herself on a spontaneous level – and that applies to every aspect of her life.”