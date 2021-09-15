Selena Gomez gets spontaneous new piercing during night out with friends

Selena Gomez is here for spontaneity, recently getting a new piercing during a fun night out with friends.

The Only Murders in the Building actress and Indie rock band Girlpool (which consists of Gomez’s friends Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad) went out to dinner this week before they decided to take an impromptu trip to a Build-a-Bear Workshop store. They documented the fun night via TikTok, but things didn’t end up going as planned for the group.

When Gomez and her group arrived at a mall less than 30 minutes before it was set to close, they couldn’t locate the Build-a-Bear store. That’s when the group made an impromptu decision to get body piercings, instead.

In the video documenting the incident, which was posted to Tiktok, Gomez can be seen sitting in a chair at the piercing studio as she adds some new jewelry to her ear cartilage. After she was done, the “Baila Connmigo” singer made things official by snapping a selfie with her body piercer.

@girlpoool Reply to @savltay we tried to go to build a bear but couldn’t find it at the galleria so we went and got piercings instead ♬ original sound - girlpool

At the end of the short vlog, Selena took hold of the camera to show off her new hoop helix piercing, saying into the camera, “Got something! Right here.”

Gomez herself has been using TikTok a lot recently, posting videos dancing with her sister, some voiceover fun, and a video of herself napping with a caption that jokes about her recent Hulu show, Only Murders In The Building, labeling it, “Only Naps in the Building.”

It’s no wonder Gomez is taking a nap any chance she gets, as the superstar is seemingly working on a million projects at once. Not only did Only Murders In The Building recently get renewed for a second season, but she’s also working on music and her constantly-growing cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty.

The actress even told PEOPLE recently that napping is one of her favorite forms of self care, feeling like it’s the perfect way to press reset on a bad day.

“A nap is my best bet, not gonna lie,” she told PEOPLE about her favorite way to practice self-care. “Taking a nap when I’m feeling a little low is nice because I feel like I can start over.”