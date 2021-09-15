Jordana Brewster is happily engaged to her tech CEO boyfriend

Another celebrity is officially off the market. Actress Jordana Brewster just got engaged on Tuesday to her tech CEO boyfriend, Mason Morfit.

The ‘Fast and Furious’ actress announced the exciting news on her Instagram by posting a photo of her and Morfit cozying up together sitting on the sand at a sunny beach, both smiling from ear to ear. Brewster was appropriately wearing a white sweater with red hearts on it and her hair was pulled back.

She showed off her ring by resting her left hand on Morfit’s leg as she rested her head on his shoulder. The 41-year-old captioned the adorable picture, “❤️JB soon to be JBM❤️,” referencing her initials. This will be Brewster’s second marriage.

The couple first started dating back in July and were spotted holding hands while out in Santa Monica, California, according to People. The couple actually met four years ago when each of them were married to other people, Brewster revealed in a Glamour magazine essay. Then when the actress was planning on separating from her ex-husband, Brewster and Morfit got together around that time to catch up.

“Four days after I separated from Andrew, I was on a plane to San Francisco to visit this man I had met only once but who had stayed on my mind. I knew he‘d been separated for two years. I wanted to see him, to confirm whether the image I’d built up in my mind matched reality. What I got was far more than I expected,” she wrote in the essay.

“One of the best things—and there are many—that Mason said to me was “I will hold you in the light.” It’s a Quaker saying that means “lifting you up to light and goodness so you can have hope and peace.” Mason told me this when I was going through a particularly rough patch. He repeats it every time there is a challenge, whether it be with our kids, separation, career,” the actress said.