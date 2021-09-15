THIS is why fans think Rihanna could be pregnant

Every couple years, rumors start to circulate thatRihanna is expecting a child with whoever she’s dating at the time.

While she’s always kept her dating life fairly private, her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky just walked their first red carpet together, proving just how serious they’ve gotten. That big step in their relationship just so happens to coincide with the latest pregnancy rumors surrounding the pop star, which come following a recent photoshoot.

The rumors first began when fans saw photos from Rihanna’s recent covershoot for Dazed magazine. On the cover of the magazine, the Fenty Beauty founder is facing her body away from the camera, sparking the idea that she’s hiding a baby bump.

In another shot, the “Sex With Me” singer is wearing long, blond locs that are draped all across her body as she lay on the floor. The angle of her stomach along with the hair covering it are the shot that received the most “she’s pregnant” comments, with fans perceiving anything beside washboard abs to be a baby bump.

While the Dazed photoshoot is what got people talking about a bun in the oven, initially, Rihanna’s look at the Met Gala definitely didn’t help the rumor mill. The billionaire showed up to the red carpet with her boyfriend by her side, where they both rocked some seriously oversized looks for the “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” theme.

As the final celebrity to appear on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, she closed out the night in a ruffled Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat. A$AP Rocky’s look was just as voluminous, wearing a colorful, specially made quilt-inspired look by ERL.