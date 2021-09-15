Kim Kardashian finally explains her Met Gala outfit

It’s been a few days since the 2021 Met Gala, and there are still a few outfits everyone can’t stop talking about. Of course, at the top of that list is Kim Kardashian, who showed up in a head-to-toe black Balenciaga bodysuit that covered her face...and everything else.

Following the initial frenzy the ensemble caused at the event, the internet started to make the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star into the latest meme, using a picture of her and Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala. Now, social media is filled with different iterations of the joke, labeling Jenner “me” and Kardashian “my student loans” or other dark clouds that continually follow them around.

In response to chatter that went down following fashion’s biggest night, the 40-year-old finally addressed her interesting outfit.

In an Instagram post, the Skims founder explained that her all-black ensemble actually tied into the evening’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” contrary to what many people theorized. The stars were told to come with couture that embodied American Independence, and according to Kim, that’s exactly what she did.

Though some celebrities chose to wear political statements on their dresses and handbags, others took inspiration from eras and icons past. On the contrary, the reality star decided to take a more literal approach.

“What’s more American that a T-shirt head to toe?!” the KKW Beauty founder joked in the caption of an Instagram post she uploaded of her look from the previous evening.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to applaud her innovative take on the night’s theme, agreeing that America is all about big, comfy T-shirts.

“Faceless, endless hair train and comfy. Taking fashion in a new direction. You and your team crushed it at the met,” one user wrote. Another fan said, “How you the most talked about person at an event & nobody can even see you? THATS LEGENDARY #respectfully.”