Kendall Jenner shared how Stormi loves her boyfriend Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner turned heads at Monday night’s Met Gala in a stunning see-through Givenchy gown. Later that night after the fashion festivities, the supermodel appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ where she spilled tea with the late night talk show host.

Jimmy and Kendall spoke about running into one another at the Met and what their experience was like. The model said it took her two hours to get ready and she tried hard not to stress about the little things on the day of the fashion’s biggest event. The 25-year-old also laughed and said that Jimmy was the first person she saw inside the event.

During Kendall’s conversation with Jimmy, the 25-year-old revealed how she learned of her younger sister Kylie’s pregnancy. “[Kylie] called me, and I answered the phone and she just had her little sonogram — a picture of the sonogram,“ Kendall said.

“I wasn‘t really shocked because I felt like it could happen someday soon,” the 25-year-old said. “But I was excited. I was very excited and it’s just a blessing.” The model went on to say how her NBA player boyfriend Devin Booker loves her nieces and nephews. “He loves them. Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him and I‘m jealous sometimes,” Kendall told Jimmy.

Kendall talked about how much the younger generation of Kardashian-Jenner children is growing. “There are 18 of them now, going on 20,“ she added of her nieces and nephews. ”There‘s two on the way. My brother Burt has one on the way and then my sister obviously just announced hers.“