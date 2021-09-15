Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz spice things up at a Met Gala afterparty

Hollywoods new couple Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are getting more comfortable showing the world their adoration for each other. The hotties attended the star-studded Met Gala separately and did not pose with each other on the red carpet but they did depart the event together as they headed to an exclusive after-party hosted by Alicia Keys. Read the details below.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz depart the Met Gala

Following the biggest night in fashion, Tatum and Kravitz walked down the Gala’s carpet together. Kravitz decided to get a little more comfortable and changed out go her Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello slip gown for a black suit worn over a crystal embroidered bra. Tatum decided to keep it easy and stayed in his Versace tuxedo. After Kravitz changed they headed to the Cincoro Tequila Met Gala afterparty and an insider told PEOPLE they “did not take their hands off of each other.”

Tatum, 41, and Kravitz, 32, were surrounded by equally famous and beautiful people at the after-party like Michael Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Queen Latifah, Serena, and Venus Williams, Elon Musk, Ciara, Timberland, and Gabrielle Union.

The couple has been spotted around NYC and sources have called them “inseparable” but neither the couple nor their representatives have made it official. Tatum is set to star in Kravitz‘s directorial debut, Pussy Island and the project seems to be what started their romance.