Chrissy Teigen has ‘no shame’ admitting she had cheek fat reduction surgery

Chrissy Teigen’s cheeks have made headlines with the model even clarifying in 2017, “Everything about me is fake except my cheeks.” But it seems that is technically no longer true. The model has always been honest when it comes to cosmetic surgery and her latest procedure is no different. The 35-year-old author and mom took to her Instagram stories this week and revealed to her 35 million followers that she had buccal fat removal done to her cheeks and was finally “seeing the results.” “I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here,” she said pointing to the middle of her cheeks. “And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?” She also tagged her doctor who has starred in Netflix’s “Celebrity Plastic Surgeons” and added the text “no shame in my dr diamond game.”
The cheek reduction surgery also known as the “Celebrity Cheek Surgery” is one of the most-requested facial cosmetic procedures to emerge over the last few years and it removes buccal fat pads in the mid-cheek area, revealing a slimmer countered look, per Byrdie. You can see more of Teigen’s cheeky results in a video she shared on Tuesday fly fishing with her husband John Legend.
Last year Teigen decided to remove her breast implants, and in 2019, she proudly shared that she had Botox in her armpits to prevent sweating. Per PEOPLE, Teigen shared a video getting it done on her Instagram Stories and added the text, “BOTOXED MY ARMPITS” “TRULY BEST MOVE I HAVE EVER MADE.” Plus, in 2017 she told Refinery29, “I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things.” ”It‘s a big secret, but I don’t care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it‘s back though, so now I’ve gotta pay for [liposuction] again,” Teigen said. “It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I‘ve ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly,” the candid star explained.
Along with her cosmetic surgery, Teigen has been sharing her journey with sobriety. On September 4th she shared a video attempting to work out with her children revealing in the caption, “Today is my 50-day sobriety streak! it should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. this is my longest streak yet!” She continued, “I still dunno if I‘ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don’t get more fun, I don‘t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep, and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night.“