Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was all sparkles for her Met Gala debut

Lourdes Leon has already made her entry into the world of fashion, and now, she’s cemented her role by attending the industry’s biggest night of the year.

Madonna’s 24-year-old daughter bared a lot of skin in a sparkly fuchsia Moschino by Jeremy Scott number, complete with a bikini halter top and matching skirt drowned in sequin embellishments. She looked confident as ever as she wore the ensemble at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, September 13 for her first appearance at the Met Gala.

Although her famous mom wasn’t in attendance, Leon definitely made the popstar proud by making a memorable statement of her own, posing in the bold look while flaunting her unshaven armpit hair. Hairstylist Evanie Frausto also gave the model‘s a long sleek ’do, with her dark locks going down to her knees.

Lourdes’ appearance at the 2021 Costume Institute Gala comes after she covered the September issue of Vogue for the magazine’s feature story, “Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry.” For the feature, she was photographed alongside Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Precious Lee, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi, and Yumi Nu.

“People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not,” Leon told the magazine, going on to explain that she paid her own college tuition and lives in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick, not involved in all of the hustle and bustle in Hollywood.

Leon, Madonna’s firstborn child with ex Carlos Leon, emphasized the fact that she is making a life of her own, but she did explain to Vogue that she and her mother share a love of dancing.