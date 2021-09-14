Maluma opens up about the special meaning behind his Met Gala look

Maluma is opening up about his show-stopping ensemble at the Met Gala.

The “Hawaí” singer arrived at New York‘s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, September 13 wearing an all-red Versace outfit, accessorizing with a very meaningful bejeweled glove.

“We have this glove that says ‘Papi Juancho.’ That is the name of my album,” the star told E! News on the red carpet. “Then we have ‘Maluma’ over here, some stars. You know, it’s like full of dreams. It’s a handful of dreams.”

For the event, Maluma was joined by Donatella Versace, praising the designer while calling the look “amazing” and dubbing her as “the greatest.”

Donatella Versace also had some kind words for Maluma.

“I’m the luckiest girl in the world tonight. The theme was America…I need a strong man…an American cowboy. Who better than Maluma?” she said while walking the red carpet by his side.

The theme of this year‘s Met Gala was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As fans of fashion’s biggest night already know, the event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic--which had Maluma all the more thrilled to return to the red carpet.

“I feel grateful to be here again, you know, after the pandemic and everything that happened,” he explained. “I feel like this comeback is powerful, and I feel great to be here again.”

This year marks Maluma’s second time attending the ball, the last time being in 2019 when he wore a Moschino tuxedo by Jeremy Scott for the theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

“It was fun. It was great,” he recalled about that night two years ago. “But now I feel like I’m enjoying it more, you know, because I already know how it works and everything. So, right now, I feel blessed to be here, actually.”