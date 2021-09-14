Kylie Jenner reveals one of her sweet pregnancy cravings

Now that Kylie Jenner has let us all in on the fact that she’s pregnant, she’s opening up like she never has before.

As fans of the makeup mogul already know, when the 24-year-old was pregnant with her first child, Stormi Webster, she kept it all a secret until after the little one was born. Now, her and Travis Scott are expecting baby number two, and shortly after making the announcement, Kylie is showing us one of her pregnancy cravings.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a picture to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 14, writing “cravings” along with four drooling face emojis, writing. Her caption fit perfectly over her picture: a bowl of Pinkberry frozen yogurt topped off with Fruity Pebbles cereal.

Kylie’s latest pregnancy craving came just one day after she arrived back in Los Angeles from New York Fashion Week, where her bump was on full display in a series of fashion-forward outfits at various runway shows. Her little one even joined Kylie for a backstage tour of Fashion Week!

Even though we all witnessed how amazing Kylie’s pregnancy style has been thus far, she opted not to attend the 2021 Met Gala.

“I’m so sad I couldn‘t make it this year,” she wrote in an Instagram Story post on September 13. “I can’t wait to see all the looks.”

As her and Travis Scott await the arrival of their second child together, the rapper gave fans some insight into their parenting style during a recent interview with CR Men.

“She’s so fire because she goes to sleep now,” Scott said about Stormi. “We try to do a more natural vibe [with parenting], like more self-discipline. Like, ‘Okay, you know you got to go to bed at 9, are you going to stay up till 11 or are you going to go to sleep now?’ And it’s so cool [to hear her say], ‘I’m going to sleep ya’ll!’”

Even though the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the “Sicko Mode” rapper broke up in October 2019 after two years of dating, they have remained friendly, often spending time together as they co-parent their 3-year-old. Now that they have another bun in the oven, it seems like their relationship is only getting better.