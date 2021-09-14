First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Prince Harry teamed up for a special reason

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Prince Harry virtually reunited on Monday. President Joe Biden’s wife and the Duke of Sussex, along with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ken Fisher, CEO of Fisher House Foundation, cohosted a virtual event to honor Warrior Games athletes, as well as their families and caretakers.

Prince Harry praised the first lady on Zoom thanking her for her service and continued support over the years. “It’s been fantastic to see you in action in various parts of the world giving everything that you’ve got to so many people to not just those who wear the uniform but to the families as well. A lot of them wouldn’t be here without you so, so thank you,” the Queen’s grandson said.

Dr. Biden and the Duke, who now resides in California, were slated to attend the Warrior Games in person, but the annual event, which would have begun﻿ in Orlando, FL this week, was canceled due to COVID-related concerns.

Harry told the virtual attendees, “I am so sorry that we’re not all together at the Warrior Games where we should be. The pandemic has certainly changed or flipped life upside down for so many people.”

Meghan Markle’s husband recalled his first visit to the Warrior Games in 2013, which inspired him to create the Invictus Games. “The Invictus Games never would have been created had I not been inspired by every single one of you, and your companions, and the families for everything that you give to the service of this country,” Harry said. “These games are so important, whether it’s the Warrior Games or whether it’s the Invictus Games. It is ultimately the reminder of service both at home and overseas. It is about caring for our physical as well as our mental fitness of those that have sacrificed so much. And that, again, is not just those who wear the uniform, but every single one of you. Because as we know, once served, always serving and that goes across the whole family network.”

©Getty Images



The Warrior Games inspired Prince Harry’s Invictus Games

“To see every single one of you here with the pride on your faces makes me incredibly happy to know how far you guys have come, the dark places that you’ve been to, but where you are now stronger than ever before. No doubt and that is partly if not mainly down to sport,” Harry added. “Thank you for inspiring us. Thank you for showing us the way. You guys are leaders in every aspect of your lives, both while serving and both within your communities as well and this community is as strong as ever and that also makes me incredibly proud.”

Prince Harry founded his Invictus Games, which first took place in 2014, to “harness the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country.” The fifth iteration of the games was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but has been postponed until 2022. Archewell Productions’ first Netflix series titled Heart of Invictus will follow competitors from around the world as they train for the upcoming Invictus Games The Hague 2020.