Camila Cabello says she has been prioritizing her mental health after feeling ‘burned out’

Despite the tragedy that follows the coronavirus pandemic, Camila Cabello found a positive thing to do while in quarantine. The singer and actress revealed that she prioritized her mental health after feeling “burned out.”

The 24-year-old “Havana” and “Don’t Go Yet” singer told Hunger Magazine that during these past 18 months, she has been able to work on her wellbeing.

“I think I was burned out,” she told the publication. “And I feel like that necessary, forced pause [caused by the pandemic] just allowed me to look at my life differently.”

According to the star, she feels that taking a break also saved her. “It allowed me to recalibrate what makes me happy and what is important to me,” she added. “I feel like it saved me in a lot of ways.”

In the past, the Cuban American songstress has shared her journey of living with anxiety and OCD and said that her mental health is a “constant ebb and flow;” therefore, she works with a therapist.

“I’m fortunate enough to choose what I say yes and no to,” she said. “That’s what‘s really important to me this time around. If it’s affecting my mental health in a negative way, I’ll say no and do it another way.”

Cabello added that her fans would enjoy a song that discusses her struggles on her new album Familia. “You know, there’s one song [I’ve recorded for the album] where I‘m talking about my mental health and anxiety without [specifically] saying it’s about anxiety,” she said. “But it’s about what anxiety looks and feels like for me in my body and in my mind. And that wasn’t something I came into the room intending to write about.”