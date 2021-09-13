Selena Quintanilla’s legacy lives on with an official TikTok account

The late Selena Quintanilla passed away in 1995 but her life has never been forgotten. Following the release of her biopic “Selena,” there have been musicals, tribute concerts, limited-edition Selena makeup lines, a Netflix series, and more. As each generation carries on her legacy, Selena officially has a TikTok account (@Selenalaleyenda) approved by the Quintanilla family and her music is available for fans to use on the platform. As of today the account has over 102 thousand followers. It is also partnering with TikTok for a special livestream, read the details below.

©GettyImages



Selena At The Houston Astrodome

Selena’s official TikTok account has been sharing short clips from some of her most iconic music videos like “Amor Prohibido,” “La Carcacha” and “No Me Queda Más” which have garnered hundreds and thousands of views. TikTok announced that the app is hosting a live stream of some of her most iconic performances on September 23 at 5 PM PT, and 7 PM Mexico time. Content creators can also use Selena’s songs in their videos and participate in the #SelenaChallenge. Selenas older sister Suzette Quintanilla said: “It’s exciting to officially have Selena on TikTok. I have been watching Selena’s fans celebrate her legacy here on TikTok and it’s about to get even better now with her official page!! Thank you to everyone who continues to love her and our Music.”

Selena’s legacy is one with little controversy and she is one of the most talented and influential Mexican-Americans who has ever lived. Her fans expressed how much they missed her on Instagram and how the songs affect them today. “I don’t know whyyyyyy “Amor Prohibido” always makes me tear up “aunque soy pobre todo esto que te doy, vale más que el dinero porque si es amor”😢😢😢😢 #selena&chrisforever“ one user commented on Insagram.