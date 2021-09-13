Travis Scott opens up about his and Kylie Jenner’s parenting styles

As he anticipates the birth of his second child with Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott is opening up about the type of parents he and his on-again, off-again girlfriend are.

In his new cover story for CR Men, the rapper tells the outlet about how the pair, who share 3-year-old Stormi Webster, take a “natural” approach while raising their daughter.

“She’s so fire because she goes to sleep now,” the rapper said about Stormi. “We try to do a more natural vibe [with parenting], like more self-discipline. Like, ’Okay, you know you got to go to bed at 9, are you going to stay up till 11 or are you going to go to sleep now?‘ And it’s so cool [to hear her say], ‘I’m going to sleep ya’ll!’”

The soon-to-be father of two also gave fans some insight into his upcoming album titled Utopia, also talking about what he views as society‘s current shortcomings.

“Medicine, nursing, being a better person, talking, language, communication — you know, a utopian state. That’s what my album is about,” he says. “You think utopia is a society where everything is good: health, buildings, architecture. Nah. It’s just about proper lines of communication. Because that‘s the dystopian s--- we’re in right now. It‘s all hate, hate, hate, and all of that is drawn from what? Miscommunication, non-communication, non-understandable communication, ignorance to communication.”

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the “Sicko Mode” rapper broke up in October 2019 after two years of dating, but have remained friendly, often spending time together as they co-parent their 3-year-old.

“We have such a great relationship,” Jenner said of Travis in a March 2020 cover story with Harper‘s Bazaar. “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what‘s best for her. ... We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”