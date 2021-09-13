Jennifer Lopez goes back to the Bronx to support Latina-owned small businesses

Jennifer Lopez is returning to her roots, lending a helping hand to Latina small business owners in her hometown of The Bronx.

The “Jenny From The Block” singer made an appearance in New York City to support her fellow Latinas on Sunday, which marks the first part of a new philanthropy push for Lopez.

The 52-year-old stopped by independent bookstore The Lit. Bar alongside Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and Isabella Guzman, the administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, where they announced a new partnership with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses meant to help elevate and support Latina entrepreneurs.

While at the bookstore, the trio spoke with the store’s founder Noelle Santos and other Latina entrepreneurs about growing their businesses and how they’ve navigated the pandemic, which comes just in time for National Hispanic Heritage Month.

J.Lo’s new partnership with Goldman Sachs is dedicated to recruit more Latina entrepreneurs to 10,000 Small Businesses, a program that offers support and opportunities to help owners grow their companies and create new jobs. This is the first initiative for the actress under an upcoming philanthropy push called Limitless Labs.

According to photos and video published by TMZ, Lopez — who made a surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs hours later as a presenter — was accompanied to the event by boyfriend Ben Affleck. Of course, this comes just a few months after the pair, who first dated and got engaged in 2002, rekindled their romance following J.Lo’s breakup from Alex Rodriguez.

This also comes following Bennifer 2.0’s glamorous appearance at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. The pair walked the red carpet for the premiere of his new film The Last Duel, marking their first public appearance since getting back together.

No matter how much Lopez has going on in her life, it’s great to see her prioritize helping her fellow Latinas in their entrepreneurial endeavors. All these years later, she’s still Jenny From The Block!