Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian proudly supported their boyfriends at the MTV VMAs

There were a lot of headline making moments at last night’s MTV VMAs, one of them being Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian supporting their men. Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly were one of the show stopping performers at Sunday’s award show. Fox and Kardashian both took the stage to introduce Barker and Kelly in a flirty way.

“I am a huge fan of this next performer,” Fox said into the mic. I’ve watched him grow, and not just as an artist, but as a person.” Kardashian then added in, “I’m a big fan, too and … I think his dummer is super hot.” Fox then said, “New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies.” “Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker,” the Poosh founder shouted with a big smile on her face.

For the occasion, Fox wore a nude see-through dress that left little to the imagination. Her dark hair was styled down with waves and her makeup had a soft smokey eye and nude lip. Kardashian wore an off-the shoulder long-sleeved leather mini dress and strappy black heels. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek low bun with two strands sticking out.

After the event, the couples went out to dinner on a double date. The group was photographed eating and chatting together at a restaurant in New York City. The women changed out of their VMA looks and opted for something just as fashionable but more casual. Fox wore a shimmering mini-dress and silver heels. Kardashian swapped her leather dress for leather pants, a blue floral top, and red heels.

The musicians also changed their outfits. Machine Gun Kelly wore an all-purple look while Barker opted for a white graphic tank top, black pants, and a black beanie hat.