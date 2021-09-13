Camila Cabello wowed the crowd with her performance of ‘Don‘t Go Yet’ at the MTV VMAS

Yesterday was the 2021 MTV VMAs and it was full of glam and show-stopping performances. Camila Cabello was one of the performers and she wowed the crowd with her spicy rendition of her new song, “Don‘t Go Yet.” The song will be on her upcoming album, ‘Familia.’

Camila Cabello danced around onstage looking stunning.

The 24-year-old’s performance was mariachi-themed and it was filled with bright colors, feathers, and glitter. The performance first appeared in black and white for viewers before turning to color halfway through the song.

Cabello strutted around the dance floor singing to the cameras and showing off her dance moves. She had dancers all over the stage busting out choreographed moves to the catchy song. The singer wore a one shoulder black sequined dress with hot pink tulle and black elbow-length gloves.

The 24-year-old’s hair was in a very long braid and her bangs were in soft curls framing her face. Her makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta and his work was beyond stunning. Ta matched Cabello’s makeup to her vibrant dress, which consisted of a soft pink glittering smokey eye, matching blush, and a nude lip.