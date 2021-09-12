VMAs 2021: Everything you should know about the iconic event

The MTV’s Video Music Awards air tonight, September 12th, at 8PM Eastern time. Following last year’s socially distanced show, made up of a lot of video performances and Zoom awards, this year the iconic awards show is back, with a live audience in the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.
This year’s event will be hosted by Doja Cat, marking the first time where the show’s host is also nominated for best music video of the year. Here’s a breakdown of a few key things you should know before the show airs tonight:
The nominees
This VMA’s there’s a wide variety of nominees that put out some of the most emblematic music and music videos of the past year. Leading the charge are Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion, with seven and six nominations each. Following them are Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo with five nominations each.
The performances
This year’s performers include a variety of genres, from Kacey Musgraves’ newly released pop-country record, to reggaeton icon Ozuna. Other highlights include Anitta, Camila Cabello performing her new song “Don’t Go Yet,” Ed Sheeran,Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, Olivia Rodrigo and Swedish House Mafia.
The presenters
This year’s VMA presenters include some of the most notorious presences in Hollywood and the US in general. There’s Megan Fox, who’s experienced a rebirth in the media and in her career, and Avril Lavigne, who’s sound has been replicated in new teen icons. Other presenters include Billie Eilish, Simone Biles and Conor McGregor.
The show’s biggest honor goes to the Foo Fighters
The VMA’s are also introducing a new award, called the U.S. Global Icon Award. This award is meant to celebrate “an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact & influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond.” This year’s recipients are the Foo Fighters, the iconic rock band that remains a strong influence within the rock music scene.