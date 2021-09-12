VMAs 2021: Everything you should know about the iconic event

The MTV’s Video Music Awards air tonight, September 12th, at 8PM Eastern time. Following last year’s socially distanced show, made up of a lot of video performances and Zoom awards, this year the iconic awards show is back, with a live audience in the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

This year’s event will be hosted by Doja Cat, marking the first time where the show’s host is also nominated for best music video of the year. Here’s a breakdown of a few key things you should know before the show airs tonight:

The nominees

This VMA’s there’s a wide variety of nominees that put out some of the most emblematic music and music videos of the past year. Leading the charge are Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion, with seven and six nominations each. Following them are Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo with five nominations each.