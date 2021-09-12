Kim Kardashian is a fan of Bennifer, posts supportive message on Instagram

Kim Kardashian showed her support for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship. In one of her Instagram stories, she posted a photo of the pair walking down the red carpet alongside a supporting message.

Ben and Jennifer looked amazing and happy as they walked the red carpet together.

Following Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s red carpet debut at the 78th Venice Film Festival, Kim took to Instagram to share her support. In one of her stories, she posted a photo of the happy couple looking at each other with the caption: “Long Live Bennifer.” She added in a heart emoji, too.

Kim and Jennifer have known each other for a long time, running within the same social circles. While they’ve never discussed much about their relationship, Lopez’s ex, Alex Rodriguez, spoke about their friendship in a 2019 interview with People Magazine. “We‘ve all known each other for a long time. But Kim and Jennifer are very, very close, and she’s almost like a mentee of Jennifer, and Jennifer‘s mentored her a lot over the years,” Alex explained. “They mentor each other, and they have this really beautiful relationship that goes back over a decade and a half, and it’s nice to do anything with Kim and our family.”

Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala.

Kim has long been open about her admiration for Jennifer Lopez, including Lopez in her Christmas parties and other popular events. In an Instagram video that dates back to 2018, Kim said, “My inspiration for everything has always been Jennifer Lopez. If you would have said to me 10 years ago, “Jennifer Lopez is coming over for your house to watch a movie and to have dinner,” I never would have imagined this would have been my life! Dreams do come true.”

Jennifer and Ben’s red carpet moment was heavily discussed by all sorts of people, from celebrities to onlookers. Their walk down the Venice red carpet was their first red carpet appearance in 15 years. Lopez was there to support Affleck’s work in the film “The Last Duel,” which he starred in, produced and co-wrote alongside Matt Damon.