Gigi Hadid shows off her toned abs in New York Fashion Week runway

Gigi Hadid was one of the main attractions of Brandon Maxwell’s runway show, held on Friday at New York Fashion Week.

The supermodel looked incredible as she walked the runway, wearing a shimmery bikini top with pants and a matching blazer.

She paired her outfit with heels and had very discreet make up on herself, allowing the outfit to be the star of the show.

Gigi Hadid will soon be celebrating her daughter’s first birthday, on September 20th. She had Khai with her boyfriend Zayn Malik. The couple is very private with their personal life, including about facts and photos of their daughter. They’ve shared photos of her on special occasions, like the day of her birth and when she experienced her first snow.