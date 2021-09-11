Addison Rae weighs in on Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick drama

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,Addison Rae was asked about Kourtney Kardashian’s love life, more specifically, about the possibility of a reunion between herself and Scott Disick. Rae is a close friend of the Kardashians, working with Kourtney for the Netflix film “He’s All That.”

“Do you think Kourtney and Scott are destined to be together?” asked host Andy Cohen. Rae laughed and said “No!”

Cohen also asked if Rae was surprised at the drama that is unraveling between Scott Disick and Kourtney’s ex, Younes Bendjima. “Was I surprised? Oh my gosh, I feel like this is not my question to answer,” Rae said. She then turned to Jason Biggs, the other guest of the night, and asked him: “Were you surprised?”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split up definitively in 2015, being co-parents to their three kids. The couple had dated since 2006 and appeared to have a friendly relationship, at least until Disick contacted Kourtney’s ex to talk about her relationship with Travis Barker. “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick texted Bendjima. Bendjima uploaded a screenshot of the message on Instagram.

In Watch What Happens Live, Rae was also asked about her relationship with the Kardashians. She said that while she liked all of them, she was closest to Kylie Jenner. “I feel like we‘ve hung out a little bit more,” Rae said.