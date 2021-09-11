Jennifer Garner shares an emotional back to school message

Jennifer Garner is among the thousands of parents who are prepping their kids to go back to school. On Thursday, Garner shared an emotional post over Instagram, thanking the brave teachers and administrators who are making in-person school a reality for many.

“The school year starts in dribs and drabs, but today’s the real deal for my family—we are back. 3/3 masked, 2/3 vaxxed (soon, please, 11 and under), everyone eager, tentative, bold, vulnerable and—as far as I can tell—smiling under the 3-ply,” Jennifer wrote. She shares three kids with her ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

Jennifer then thanked teachers, administrators, and staff “for being on the receiving end of a year and a half of feelings (kids’ and parents’)—big and loud, quiet and deep.”

This part of the year is always emotional, with many parents experiencing a bittersweet feeling when faced with their kids’ return to school. These past couple of years, due to the ongoing pandemic, have been particularly challenging for parents, having to adapt to safety measures, a stressed-out school environment, and constantly changing health advice and school schedules, which is stressful for parents and kids alike.