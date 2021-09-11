Kali Uchis is bringing back the iconic Colombian pocketless jeans

Kali Uchis has launched her own brand called Bodied by Uchis and her Colombian style pocketless jeans are going viral. The singer shared a sneak peek of the line’s first collection called “Obsesion” on Thursday, September 9th and when the preorder went live on Friday they completely sold out. The jeans are all made in Colombia and have her brand’s logo on the backside. “Kali Uchis” started trending on Twitter with many people reminiscing on the style of jeans they used to see up and down the halls of their middle school and high school days. However some users did seem upset by the $110 price point. She shared a gallery of photos and announced a video commercial was debuting on Tuesday with a re-stock coming for the official launch. “Thank you so much to everyone supporting my small business” she wrote in the caption. The singer had some stunning models in the shoot including Dominican model Yovanna Ventura who has 5.2 million followers and was romantically linked to Justin Bieber back in 2016.

Are Brazilian/ Columbian jeans coming back??? Like the original hot Miami styles look? Bc Kali Uchis dropped some denim and it’s giving that vibe lol — ✨ Bae Shiesty ✨ (@venusiandragyn) September 10, 2021

Kali Uchis coming out with Colombian mami jeans right when I’m getting snatched pic.twitter.com/VWWLQPVE9Q — 🎰 (@hajloaf) September 9, 2021

Uchis‘ real name Karly-Marina Loaiza has been in the music industry since her debut mixtape Drunken Babble, in 2012, which was followed by her debut EP, Por Vida, released in 2015. But the singer catapulted to the limelight when her English and Spanish song “Telepatia” went viral on TikTok. The song stayed on the Billboard charts for weeks and Uchis celebrated her success once it finally left the charts, “We did it. The longest-running solo femme Latin song Of All Time, & longest in general of the decade. Telepatía is officially off the billboard charts” the singer wrote in the caption of a video of her dancing.