Nicolle Gil marries Iñigo Ariño in Madrid - exclusive pictures

Congratulations to Nicolle Gil and her husband, Iñigo Ariño! Julian Gil’s daughter was married in a catholic ceremony today September 10th, two years after their civil wedding on October 1st, 2019.
The long-awaited religious wedding had to be postponed due to an unexpected and incredibly difficult battle the groom had to endure due to cancer from which he was fortunately victorious.The bride looked radiant walking down the isle next to her father on this very special day. She was wearing a princess style dress with a heart-shaped neckline and revealing a bare back under embroidered tulle with 3D flowers from the fashion house Pronovias, a glamorous ensemble of perfect proportions that integrated heavy and detailed embroidery. The elegant groom waited at the altar dressed by Euromoda, a Puerto Rican brand.
We had the chance to chat with the ecstatic bride and her proud father, famous actor Julian Gil a few hours before the big event on this very emotional and unforgettable day.
“With our wedding, we are not only celebrating our love, we are also celebrating life. I’m happy.” –Nicolle–
“I would love for her [Valeria] to be the one to catch my daughter‘s bouquet.” –Julián–