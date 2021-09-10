Nicolle Gil marries Iñigo Ariño in Madrid - exclusive pictures

Congratulations to Nicolle Gil and her husband, Iñigo Ariño! Julian Gil’s daughter was married in a catholic ceremony today September 10th, two years after their civil wedding on October 1st, 2019.

The long-awaited religious wedding had to be postponed due to an unexpected and incredibly difficult battle the groom had to endure due to cancer from which he was fortunately victorious.The bride looked radiant walking down the isle next to her father on this very special day. She was wearing a princess style dress with a heart-shaped neckline and revealing a bare back under embroidered tulle with 3D flowers from the fashion house Pronovias, a glamorous ensemble of perfect proportions that integrated heavy and detailed embroidery. The elegant groom waited at the altar dressed by Euromoda, a Puerto Rican brand.

We had the chance to chat with the ecstatic bride and her proud father, famous actor Julian Gil a few hours before the big event on this very emotional and unforgettable day.

“With our wedding, we are not only celebrating our love, we are also celebrating life. I’m happy.” –Nicolle–

WE TALK TO THE BRIDE, NICOLLE GIL

Nicolle, before anything else, how is Iñigo doing after the terribly difficult battle he had to endure these past months? Iñigo is doing very well, let’s say he has recovered almost entirely. He was declared cancer free in March, that’s when we began planning the wedding again. Now he gets checked every three months just to make sure all is well. Yours is a true love story. When your partner fell ill, you chose to stay and fight this cruel battle with him instead of running away like it often happens in life. Did the idea of abandoning him ever cross your mind? Not at all. This was a test that couples usually go through after many years together, for us it was in October, right after our civil wedding. I can’t lie to you, it was terribly difficult, -she recalls-. My husband said to me, “I understand if you don’t want be with me during this process, it’ll be extremely hard.” I told him he was crazy, that we were sticking together through thick and thin. My husband is the love of my life, so I never doubted it for a second, this was just another challenge in our relationship, it made our bond even stronger.