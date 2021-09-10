Cardi B’s firstborn Kulture heads to her first day of school after welcoming a baby brother

It’s been a busy week for the Cephus family!

Shortly after Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together, their firstborn, 3-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus, is headed to her first day of school.

In honor of the special occasion, the Migos rapper posted a sweet snap of the school send off, showing his little one giving him a kiss on the cheek and she holds onto her adorable Disney princess rolling backpack. The father of five--who also has Jordan, 11, Kody, 6, Kalea, 6 from previous relationships--was holding up an umbrella to keep both him and Kulture dry.

He kept his IG caption simple, writing, “KK first day.”

On Friday, Cardi took to Instagram to show off her daughter’s stylish outfit for the second day of school, posting two adorable pics from Kulture’s Instagram account.

“My second day of school 💕📚,” she wrote in her caption. In the pics, the 3-year-old was wearing a denim jacket and dark pants along with a pair of white sneakers. She was also carrying a Frozen lunchbox.

While it seems like Cardi is the one who posted the snaps to Kulture’s IG, she hasn’t been active on her own Instagram over the past few days since welcoming her second child, a boy, on September 4.

While the couple hasn’t announced the name of their little one just yet, the former Love & Hip Hop star did share a sweet picture from the hospital bed to announce the birth of their bundle of joy. The picture shows her and Offset looking down lovingly at their newest baby swaddled in a blue blanket, with the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper rocking a blue button up to welcome his son.