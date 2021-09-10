Olivia Culpo stuns in Venice Film Festival red carpet

Olivia Culpo looked stunning at the premiere of ‘America Latina,’ which premiered Thursday, September 9th, at the 78th Annual Venice Film Festival.

Culpo wore a dazzling teal and turquoise gown that she paired with diamond jewelry made up of a necklace, earrings, rings, and an elegant bracelet.

Olivia Culpo at the ‘America Latina’ Red Carpet.

Her hair was cut short, over her shoulders, and she smiled at the photographers that were documenting the moment.

While Culpo doesn’t star in the film “America Latina,” she has done some acting work in the past. Known primarily for earning the titles of Miss USA and Miss Universe, Culpo appeared in the Amazon series “Paradise City,” playing the role of Gretchen. She will soon be appearing in the films “Tired Lungs” and “Venus as a Boy.”

In an interview with Haute Living, Culpo talked a little bit about acting and other side projects she’s embracing, allowing her to try out new things that make her feel fulfilled. “This past year I took on the role of Creative Director and lead investor for Vide spiked seltzers. I am so proud of the product; it’s made from clean ingredients and is a healthier alternative to choose when looking for a cocktail. I love using my entrepreneurial brain and working with a startup team to create something amazing. We are dropping Tequila drinks next month – you will have to try!” she said.