Kim Kardashian reveals son Saint broke his arm in multiple places

One of Kim Kardashian’s babies is injured, and she is “not ok.”

On Thursday, September 9, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed that her 5-year-old, Saint West, broke his arm “in a few places.” She made the reveal on her Instagram Story, sharing an image of her pushing Saint in a wheelchair with his right arm wrapped up in bandages.

©Kim Kardashian





“Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today.” she wrote over the photo. “I’m not ok.” She went on to share another photo of her little one with his cast, writing, “poor baby.”

The 40-year-old mother of four--who also shares North, 8, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 with ex-husband Kanye West--didn‘t share the cause of Saint’s injury.

©Kim Kardashian





This somber social media post comes following some happier moments between the family over the past month during Kanye’s multiple listening sessions for his album, Donda.

Last week, Kim shared a sweet mother-son moment with Saint, posting a photo of the two of them dressed in coordinating all-black outfits. She appropriately captioned the post with two ninja emojis.

For the occasion, Kardashian West sported a black leather floor-length duster jacket, which she layered over a matching leather mock turtleneck minidress with thigh-high leather stilettos and matching gloves. Saint was dressed in a black padded motocross jacket, cargo pants, and a pair of YEEZY 450s.