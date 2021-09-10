Kim Kardashian reveals son Saint broke his arm in multiple places

One of Kim Kardashian’s babies is injured, and she is “not ok.”
On Thursday, September 9, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed that her 5-year-old, Saint West, broke his arm “in a few places.” She made the reveal on her Instagram Story, sharing an image of her pushing Saint in a wheelchair with his right arm wrapped up in bandages.
“Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today.” she wrote over the photo. “I’m not ok.” She went on to share another photo of her little one with his cast, writing, “poor baby.”
The 40-year-old mother of four--who also shares North, 8, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 with ex-husband Kanye West--didn‘t share the cause of Saint’s injury.
This somber social media post comes following some happier moments between the family over the past month during Kanye’s multiple listening sessions for his album, Donda.
Last week, Kim shared a sweet mother-son moment with Saint, posting a photo of the two of them dressed in coordinating all-black outfits. She appropriately captioned the post with two ninja emojis.
For the occasion, Kardashian West sported a black leather floor-length duster jacket, which she layered over a matching leather mock turtleneck minidress with thigh-high leather stilettos and matching gloves. Saint was dressed in a black padded motocross jacket, cargo pants, and a pair of YEEZY 450s.
After being married for almost seven years, Kardashian West filed for divorce from Kanye in February. While there seemed to be an initial rough path, the exes have since made the effort to keep their divorce amicable, as they co-parent their children.
Not only did Kim traveled from Los Angeles to Atlanta with the kids so they could spend time with the rapper as he finished his album, she also took part in his listening session in Chicago, where she walked toward her ex-husband in a wedding dress.
While fans have speculated that KimYe are getting back together, right now, it looks like they’re just keeping things cordial for the kids.