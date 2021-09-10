Iris Apfel celebrates her 100th birthday with Katie Holmes, Halle Bailey, Tommy Hilfiger, and more

“The world’s oldest living teenager,” fashion icon, and “geriatric starlet,” Iris Apfel celebrated her 100th birthday during New York Fashion Week at Central Park Tower. On September 9, Apfel asked guests to gather on the 100th floor of the new, illustrious Manhattan skyscraper, Central Park Tower.
The also businesswoman and interior designer partied with A-listers, friends, and family. Notable attendees included Katie Holmes, Barbie Ferreira, Halle Bailey, Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan, Michael Feinstein, Timo Weiland, Fern Mallis, Alexis Bittar, and more.
Guests were able to enjoy the breathtaking views from the tallest residential building in the world while listening to musician Michael Feinstein, who surprised Iris Apfel. Feinstein sang her “Happy Birthday” and serenaded the stars on the piano all night long.
The singer also belted “Roll Out the Barrel,” followed by a rendition of “I’m Glad I’m Not Young Anymore” from the Broadway show Gigi. The party featured unique sculptures of Iris and guests received a commemorative art gift.
Iris Apfel is known for her recognizable, eclectic, and extravagant look. When she proclaimed: “More is more and less is a bore,” it ushered in an era of maximalism.
Iris released a collection with the international clothing retailer H&M for her centenarian celebration – the Iris Apfel x H&M Collection.
The collection, expected to launch in early 2022, will pay homage to Iris’ eye-catching and fierce individuality, offering colorful coordinating sets, floral suits, and bright-printed dresses.