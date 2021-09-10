Iris Apfel celebrates her 100th birthday with Katie Holmes, Halle Bailey, Tommy Hilfiger, and more

“The world’s oldest living teenager,” fashion icon, and “geriatric starlet,” Iris Apfel celebrated her 100th birthday during New York Fashion Week at Central Park Tower. On September 9, Apfel asked guests to gather on the 100th floor of the new, illustrious Manhattan skyscraper, Central Park Tower.

©GettyImages



Iris Apfel with 100 guests at her 100th Birthday Party at Central Park Tower

The also businesswoman and interior designer partied with A-listers, friends, and family. Notable attendees included Katie Holmes, Barbie Ferreira, Halle Bailey, Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan, Michael Feinstein, Timo Weiland, Fern Mallis, Alexis Bittar, and more.

©GettyImages



Iris Apfel and Katie Holmes

Guests were able to enjoy the breathtaking views from the tallest residential building in the world while listening to musician Michael Feinstein, who surprised Iris Apfel. Feinstein sang her “Happy Birthday” and serenaded the stars on the piano all night long.

©GettyImages



Michael Feinstein and Iris Apfel attend Iris Apfel‘s 100th Birthday Party at Central Park Tower

The singer also belted “Roll Out the Barrel,” followed by a rendition of “I’m Glad I’m Not Young Anymore” from the Broadway show Gigi. The party featured unique sculptures of Iris and guests received a commemorative art gift.