Kendall Jenner showed her followers a glimpse into 818 Tequila’s distillery

Kendall Jenner is clearly a fan of tequila. The supermodel created her own brand 818, named after San Francisco’s area code, earlier this year proving herself to be more than just a skilled model. On Thursday, the 25-year-old posted a series of photos of her in her glory at 818’s distillery.

The Instagram post showed Jenner posing in a 818 hat paired with a cream sweater and jeans standing in front of a big door titled ‘818 Tequila.’ The other photos showed a glimpse into the factory where the model’s tequila is made. She captioned the post, “had an amazing time at our distillery yesterday! i always enjoy getting to spend time with our wonderful team who make all of this possible, a true honor :)❤️🥃.”

In an interview with ELLE last month, Jenner told more about her love for tequila making. “I’ve been a huge tequila lover for several years now,” the 25-year-old said in the interview.

“After trying different types, I wanted to make one meant for enjoying with family and friends. I’m excited to step into the spirit industry, which has historically been male-dominated,” she said. “Hopefully I can inspire other women to become founders or work in the same field, which definitely needs more female representation.”

Jenner comes from a line of strong women and is proud of it. “My family is full of strong women,” she said. “Watching what they have accomplished has taught me so much about perseverance, dedication, and diligence. They work incredibly hard and take all of their work seriously—even when they experience setbacks, they push through. That has definitely impacted my approach to my own business.”