Jennifer Love Hewitt welcomes baby number 3 with hilarious belly tattoos

Jennifer Love Hewitt and her husband Brian Hallisay are parents for the third time. On Thursday September 9th the actress shared a photo of her belly at the hospital right before she welcomed their son. In the black and white photo, her perfect bump has hilarious temporary tattoos that her kids Autumn, 7, and Atticus, 6, applied before she headed to the hospital. The artistic kids used her popped-out belly button as a nose and added eyes winking and made a mouth of the words “Almost Cooked.” They also added tats that said “9 months” and “It’s a boy.” “Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital My belly was a big hit,” the actress wrote in the caption.

©Jennifer Love Hewitt



Jennifer Love Hewitt announced the birth of her 3 child on Instagram

The mom of 3 also shared a bit about her experience in labor, “‘It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.” Jennifer continued, “It was my greatest honor to go and collect you, Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting.”

Hewitt and Hallisay married in 2013 and fans were excited when they realized they named their son after the child Hewitt’s character in “Ghost Whisperer” had. One person tweeted, “Jennifer Love Hewitt naming her baby ‘Aidan’ feels like the closure to Ghost Whisperer I never knew I needed.”

Hewitt announced she was pregnant back in May and later told PEOPLE it was somewhat of a surprise. “We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn‘t think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment,” she explained. “I feel like we’ve been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models.” The 9-1-1 star continued, “This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human.”