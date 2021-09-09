Beyoncé shares snaps from her stylish night out with Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are continuing their streak of incredible date night swag with their latest photoshoot, which Bey posted about to Instagram.

The mother of three took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 8 to post a series of photos from a night out with her husband. The two have reportedly been spotted enjoying a lavish vacation out in Capri, Italy, following the “Green Light” singer’s 40th birthday.

For the stylish night on the town, Bey wore a feather-trimmed Valentino white button-down shirt which has a price tag of almost $3,000. She paired the lavish blouse with high-rise flared jeans and a Judith Leiber martini-glass shaped purse completely covered in crystals. She also accessorized her outfit with a bold red lip, thin white sunglasses, and a pair of silver platform sandals that peeked under her pants.

For Hov’s part, he kept things more simple with a short-sleeve tie-dye-printed top and black jeans with some white sneakers.

As Beyoncé turns 40, she’s focusing on what she told Harper’s Bazaar her hope was for this next period in her life.

“My wish is for my 40s to be fun and full of freedom,” she told the outlet for their September Issue. “I want to feel the same freedom I feel on stage every day of my life. I want to explore aspects of myself I haven‘t had time to discover and to enjoy my husband and my children. I want to travel without working.”

She continued, “I want this next decade to be about celebration, joy, and giving and receiving love. I want to give all the love I have to the people who love me back.”