Derek Jeter’s daughters make rare public appearance at his Hall of Fame induction

Derek Jeter’s family was front and center to watch the legendary Yankees player get inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The retired MLB star got inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York on Wednesday, September 8. In the audience were his wife, Hannah Jeter, along with their daughters: Bella Raine Jeter, 4, and Story Grey Jeter.

For the special occasion, the girls wore matching blue and white dresses along with some adorable bows wrapped around their pigtails. This public appearance was a rare one for Bella and Story as Derek and Hannah do their best to protect their little ones’ privacy by keeping them out of the spotlight. Bella and Story were born after Derek‘s retirement, in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Once it became time for their famous father’s speech, his little ones joined the crowd in giving him a round of applause. Of course, the New York Yankees icon even gave his loved ones a sweet shout-out at one point.

“My girls, Hannah, Bella, and Story. You know, this day puts an exclamation point on my playing career, which was my first dream,” Jeter said. “You know, through you all, with you all, I’m living another one.”

Derek went on to say that he always wanted to make his family proud and shared the lessons he learned throughout his career with his children.

“Bella and Story, I want you to know that your dad was far from perfect,” he said. “I’ve made my fair share of mistakes on and off the field. But through it all, I tried to do the right thing, and I found something I was passionate about, and I worked harder than anyone else. I didn’t take any shortcuts to achieve it.”

He continued, “You know, I have zero regrets in my career, other than the fact that I didn’t get to share it with you.”

The retired baller went on to say, “Most of it won’t be what I accomplished on the field. It will be the lessons I learned off of it, and I hope I always make you proud. Proud because of who I am as a result of the people I mentioned and the experiences I’ve had with them.”

Jeter continued, “You know, for so many years, I tried my best to represent New York and the Yankee organization in the best light possible. Now, I represent you.”