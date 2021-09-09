Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly engaged? Here’s what we know

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly might have taken their relationship to the next level, at least according to one source. An insider spoke with US Weekly and said that Megan Fox was spotted wearing a big ring on her left hand.

The source that spoke with US Weekly claims to have seen the ring on Megan Fox’s ring finger, while she accompanied Machine Gun Kelly on his rehearsals for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The source further speculated that the pair might have prepared a “special announcement” for MGK’s performance on Sunday, September 12th, which would mark his VMA debut in a memorable fashion.

MGK is scheduled to perform his song “Papercuts,” alongside Travis Barker, his collaborator — also Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend — and the record’s executive producer. Recently, MGK and Barker posted an Instagram video showing off matching tattoos that read “Born With Horns,” the name of MGK’s upcoming record, which is his sixth studio album and is expected to be released later this year or early 2022.