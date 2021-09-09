Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly engaged? Here’s what we know

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly might have taken their relationship to the next level, at least according to one source. An insider spoke with US Weekly and said that Megan Fox was spotted wearing a big ring on her left hand.
The source that spoke with US Weekly claims to have seen the ring on Megan Fox’s ring finger, while she accompanied Machine Gun Kelly on his rehearsals for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The source further speculated that the pair might have prepared a “special announcement” for MGK’s performance on Sunday, September 12th, which would mark his VMA debut in a memorable fashion.
MGK is scheduled to perform his song “Papercuts,” alongside Travis Barker, his collaborator — also Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend — and the record’s executive producer. Recently, MGK and Barker posted an Instagram video showing off matching tattoos that read “Born With Horns,” the name of MGK’s upcoming record, which is his sixth studio album and is expected to be released later this year or early 2022.
Despite the rumors of Fox and MGK’s engagement, a representative of Fox spoke with Page Six and denied them, claiming that the couple wasn’t engaged.
Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, have been linked together since July 2020. The couple, who quickly grew into one of Hollywood’s favorite obsessions, met on the set of the film “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” Baker has recently made the news over allegedly pushing a parking lot attendant, according to TMZ. Baker vehemently denies these allegations.
This isn’t the first time that the media has suggested that Megan Fox and Baker are engaged. In February, Megan was spotted wearing a huge ring. She creatively shot down the rumors by uploading a photo on her Instagram stories of her left hand, wearing a big ring that read: “F*ck You.”
Megan is currently in the midst of a divorce with Brian Austin Green, her partner of 10 years. They share three adorable kids together.