What Camila Cabello did to calm her nerves before her first date with Shawn Mendes

Sometimes, the only way to prepare yourself for a nerve-wracking experience is some liquid courage.

On the latest edition of Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Camila Cabello revealed how she calmed her nerves right before going on her first date with Shawn Mendes.

“I swear to God before Shawn and I’s first date, I was so nervous, I took two tequila shots.” the singer admitted to her Cinderella co-stars Billy Porter and Idina Menzel.

Not that, it turns out Menzel also played a role in helping Cabello out. She went on to reveal that she sang “Defying Gravity” in the shower for a little extra strength, a song belted out by Idina and Kristin Chenoweth from the Broadway show, Wicked.

Even though Camila and Shawn had already been friends for years, the “Havana” singer explained that she was anxious to take things to the next level.

The pair recorded their first collaboration in 2015, Cabello’s debut single, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” After that, a few years later, the two released “Senorita” right before their first public appearance as a couple in the summer of 2019.

So, regardless of their history, just like any other first date, Camila said there were “a lot of stakes”--including whether or not they would actually kiss for the first time.

“So he’s about to come over and I’m so nervous I just can‘t take it,” she continued. “My dad is there, and I’m like, ‘Pour me two tequila shots, just like do it.‘”

Obviously, that first date ended up going pretty well, considering the fact that the two of them are still going strong two years later.

The couple celebrated their two year anniversary in July, each uploading a pictures that showed off their affinity for PDA. The “If I Can’t Have You” singer uploaded a picture of him and Cabello kissing on the beach, while she shared a series of photos, starting with one of them playfully sharing a slice of watermelon.