Kourtney Kardashian wore the same lace dress Britney Spears wore 10 years ago

Leave it to celebrities to rewear each other’s fashion looks. Kourtney Kardashian turned to Britney Spears for fashion inspo as she wore the same outfit that Spears wore 10 years ago to the MTV VMAS.

©GettyImages



Britney Spears wore the sexy dress in 2001.

In the early 200s, the ‘Baby One More Time’ singer left little to the imagination when she wore a black lace mini dress with a black bra and black underwear briefs underneath.

It seems that the Dolce & Gabbana dress from the brand’s 2001 collection was resurrected as the Poosh founder posed in it in her latest Instagram. Kardashian added her own flair to it by pairing the dress with thigh-high lace stockings and black heels with silver stud embellishments.

Kardashian honored the Italian designers by captioning the Instagram post of her in the dress, “@dolcegabbana circa 2001.” The 42-year-old put Italy as her location, meaning she still might be on her Italian getaway with boyfriend Travis Barker. The two made headlines when they packed on the PDA in Italy last week. The two were there for the Dolce & Gabbana fashion event.

Their PDA seemed to bother Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick so much that he DM’d the reality star’s other ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. Bendjima put Disick on blast by posting a photo of their private conversation.