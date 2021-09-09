Ana de Armas oozes elegance in new jewelry campaign

Ana de Armas is dripping in diamonds in her latest campaign. The Cuban-American actress has had a busy year working on major films such as ‘No Time to Die,’ which is the latest James Bond movie; ‘Blonde,’ which is Netflix‘s Marilyn Monroe biopic; and ‘Deep Water,’ which de Armas is starring in with ex-boyfriend, Ben Affleck, according to InStyle which all debut later this year or early next year.

In addition to her upcoming movies, de Armas is also starring in a jewelry campaign for Natural Diamond Council, a group that she is a global ambassador for. Natural Diamond Council is a group whose mission is to “advance the integrity of the modern diamond jewelry industry & inspire.” According to a press release, “de Armas was approached for the “For Moments Like No Other” campaign as she radiantly captures a zest for life alongside a deep appreciation of natural diamonds.”

“I hope this campaign brings joy and hope to everyone. I hope that it inspires people to love stronger, to enjoy every minute and cherish the moments of happiness with their loved ones. It was an amazing experience working with this incredible team and I couldn‘t be happier to be working again with the Natural Diamond Council,” the Golden Globe nominee said according to a press release.

In the campaign photos, the 33-year-old actress is wearing an 11-piece diamond jewelry collection, which equals 150 carts, that was custom designed for the campaign by Brooklyn-based jewelry designer Malyia McNaughton.

The collection is out now.